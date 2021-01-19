Madhya Pradesh: State government sets targets to ensure good results in board exams

Indore: District education officers, joint directors, school principals and teachers will now have to ensure good results in board examinations and meet required targets set by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.
This is for the first time that targets have been set for government schools. State school education commissioner Jaishree Kiyawat has issued directions in this regard.
The class 10th and 12th board examinations will be held in April 2021. The decision is likely to be enforced from current academic year.
Why targets have been set? Last year, the results of class 10th and 12th board exams were average. Performance of students in science and maths in both the board exams was disappointing. The overall results were also average. This has been going on for last few years.
The responsibilities: The joint directors, district education officers, teachers will review the goals and results. At the same time, the district education officer will monitor all schools in subject-wise and class-wise format. School principal will set the target in terms of average for teachers.
Strict action: If target is not met by 10 per cent, then no action will be taken against school principal or teacher. If missed by 11 per cent to 20 per cent then, their one increment will be withheld. If target is missed by 21 per cent to 40 per cent, then two increments will be stopped. In case, target is missed by 40 per cent, departmental inquiry and disciplinary action will follow. Those who will complete the target on time will be felicitated.
