Madhya Pradesh: State cabinet approves Rs 462-cr for first phase of Ratalm industrial park

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet has given administrative approval for Rs 462 for the first phase implementation of the Industrial park and investment zone to come up near Ratlam on 1,400-acre land.

A press release issued by the Bhartiya Janata Party district unit while thanking Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that this decision will prove to be a turning point in the growth story of Ratlam district.

The sanction of Rs.462 crore for the first phase of the industrial park and investment zone will pave way for the speedy development in the district which will ultimately result in the generation of new employment opportunities for a large number of people. BJP district president Rajendra Singh Lunera said that the industrial park is to take shape near Ratlam city covering Jamthun, Bibrod, Julwania, Palsodi, Rampuria and Sarvani Khurd villages.

He said that with the coming up of the industrial park and investment zone near here the identity of Ratlam will be established not only on the national sphere but also on the International sphere.

Meanwhile, in a press release, Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had promised in his last visit to Ratlam to release funds earliest for the Industrial park and investment zone.

While extending thanks to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for sanctioning Rs 462 crore for the industrial park near here, Kashyap said that the district administration has already transferred requisite land for the Industrial park to the MP Industrial Development Corporation which is to develop the park.

He claimed that the park and investment zone will attract investment of more than Rs 25,000 crores and 40,000 persons will get employment.

He also claimed that with the coming up of the industrial park, Ratlam will again become a prominent industrial and trading centre of the Malwa area.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 09:39 PM IST