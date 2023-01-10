Madhya Pradesh: ‘Start rail services for people of Nimar area’

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): After Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) RL Sharma and his team inspection of a broad gauge line, the members of Sanawad Vikas Sangharsh Samiti and Janmanch Khandwa welcomed the railway officials and urged for rail services for the people of Nimar area.

Dr Rajendra Pallod and committee’s convenor Zakir Hussain Ami reiterated the demand for construction of an overbridge at Tekdi near Morghadi Colony in Sanawad.

DRM Rajneesh Kumar said that the railways want to start the work but for the same the state government will have to deposit the proportionate amount to the Railways.

For this, if the people's representatives and MPs give us a letter, then we will make an estimate and give it to the state government and the work of the bridge will start soon, DRM said.

According to the members, the train has not yet started from Sanawad but even then and people of the area are facing traffic jam at the railway gate of Punasa Road in Sanawad every day.

Therefore, that railway gate should be doubled, so that from one side the traffic can go towards Punasa and from the other side to Omkareshwar, they added. They also urged for construction of an over bridge that is also needed near Omkareshwar Road railway station.

