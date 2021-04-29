Madhya Pradesh stands fourth in daily growth rate in Covid-19 cases

Indore: Despite Covid-19 curfew in place, the daily coronavirus infection growth rate stood at an alarming 2.7 per cent in last one week in Madhya Pradesh making it the fourth state in the country with such a high rate of infection.

A closer look at the centralized Covid-19 data revealed that in the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 2.7 per cent every day in Madhya Pradesh against the country’s figure of 2.1 per cent.

“Though it’s on the 12th slot in the list of confirmed Covid-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh stands at fourth position in the list of new infection growth rate. At least, last one week's figure reveals this grim picture,” said Anand Misra, registrar, Sri Aurobindo University.