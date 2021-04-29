Madhya Pradesh stands fourth in daily growth rate in Covid-19 cases

Indore: Despite Covid-19 curfew in place, the daily coronavirus infection growth rate stood at an alarming 2.7 per cent in last one week in Madhya Pradesh making it the fourth state in the country with such a high rate of infection.
A closer look at the centralized Covid-19 data revealed that in the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 2.7 per cent every day in Madhya Pradesh against the country’s figure of 2.1 per cent.
“Though it’s on the 12th slot in the list of confirmed Covid-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh stands at fourth position in the list of new infection growth rate. At least, last one week's figure reveals this grim picture,” said Anand Misra, registrar, Sri Aurobindo University.
The data shows that Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand stand at first position with daily growth rate of 3.3 per cent followed by Bihar, Jharkhand and Rajasthan (3.2 percent) and Gujarat (2.9 percent). Madhya Pradesh shares fourth positions with Haryana.
Maharashtra, which is on the top of the list of highest number of confirmed cases, saw number of new infections growing daily by an average of 1.5 per cent in last one week. The Delhi’s figure stands at 2.4 per cent.
As of April 28, total number of 5,38,165 people were tested positive for Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh since its outbreak last year. The active cases figure stands at 92,773, recovered at 4,39,968 whereas as many as 5,424 people died of the disease so far in Madhya Pradesh.