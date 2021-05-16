Madhya Pradesh: Staff breaking their backs to notify containment zones in Nagda town

NAGDA (UJJAIN DISTRICT): During the second wave of corona, 2 employees Mahendra Arora, Nitesh Upadhyay and Lalit Kumar from different administrative departments in town are working day and night to serve the needy. After accomplishing the daily task at their respective departments, they work in containment areas in town and in villages till midnight. These three employees get to sleep only for 3-4 hours in a day. They prepare a containment area till 3:00 am at the patient's residence, registered daily in the health bulletin released at night and then they resume to their assigned work in the respective departments in morning.

Mahendra Adora, an employee in Revenue Department reaches SDM office at 10:00 am and provides information about the number of containment, commodities procured at support price and new orders released.

Nitesh Upadhyay works in Government Hospital and he is responsible for collecting data of corona samples in the flu clinic, arrangements for vaccination camps, preparing the lab report and many other tasks.

Lalit Kumar, an employee in Municipal Corporation is responsible for preparing the containment area. He installs posters of containment, assists for vaccination and executes the Covid related works assigned by the SDM.

All the frontline workers and corona warriors from Covid centres at Government Hospital, Bima Hospital and the employees of Revenue Department, Health Department Municipal Corporation and others are playing a vital role in order to curb the surge of coronavirus infection in town.