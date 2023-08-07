Madhya Pradesh: Stacks Of Illicit Liquor Bottles Seized From School Hostel In Mandleshwar

FPJ

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): A huge stack of illicit liquor was seized from a hostel room of Sardar Patel School in Mandaleshwar town of Khargone district on Sunday. The seizure in the school premises points to illegal liquor trade in the temple town.

Continuing its crackdown against bootleggers, excise department teams (Maheshwar circle) raided Sardar Patel School’s hostel room situated at Choli Road (Mandaleshwar) and seized 21 boxes of illicit liquor from the possession of Sagar Popatrao Saste, a resident of Satara district (Maharashtra).

Sharing information, circle in-charge excise sub-inspector (SI) Mohanlal Bhayal said that the accused Sagar Popatrao Saste was arrested and booked under Section 34(2) of the state excise act. During interrogation, Saste revealed involvement of other accomplices in illegal liquor trade. Another accused identified as Pradeep Kevat (of Mandaleshwar) was found to be involved in illegal liquor trade using vehicle (registration number MP10 CB 0871).

The excise team also arrested Pradeep Kevat (of Navalpura, Mandleshwar) and seized a vehicle from his possession. During interrogation, Kevat also revealed the involvement of other accomplices including Jitendra Makwane and Akhilesh Jaiswal (of Kasrawad). The team has launched a manhunt to nab other accused involved in the case. The arrested accused were sent to judicial custody. The total estimated value of illegal liquor and vehicle seized is over Rs 7 lakh. The raids would continue. Excise sub-inspectors Ajaypal Singh Bhadauria, Devraj Nagina and chief constable Dilip Malviya, constable Shivnarayan Katare, Subhash Sharma and the team played a commendable role in this regard.

News related to illegal liquor trade has been prominently published by Free Press. Earlier too, Free Press prominently highlighted illegal liquor trade in the temple town.

