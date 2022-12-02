Madhya Pradesh: St Arnold’s School celebrates silver jubilee

FP Photo |

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): St Arnold’s English High School, Meghnagar, celebrated its silver jubilee with great zeal and enthusiasm on Friday. Students performed various cultural performances based on ‘spectrum’ theme which enthralled audiences which included a number of guardians besides local residents. The school celebrated 25 years with lighting of the lamp by dignitaries among Thandla MLA Veersingh Bhuriya, Jamon James. City council president Kamlesh Machar, BEO GS Deohar, sarpanch Bedawali gram panchayat Sumitra Machar, social worker Seema Jain were accorded welcome by the principal. Teacher Reshma James and Magdalene Bhabhor were felicitated upon their commendable contribution and rendering services for the past 25 years. The school hall was beautifully decorated with flowers, balloons and lights. Meritorious students were also honoured during the programme. Thandla MLA Veer Singh Bhuriya was all praise for the programme. He congratulated the school authorities, teachers and students for their commendable performance.