Madhya Pradesh: SST Seizes Rs 14 Lakh Worth Silver Jewellery In Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A special surveillance team (SST) from Mandsaur, on Saturday, seized 19 kilograms of silver jewellery during a vehicle check, under the guidance of collector Dilip Kumar Yadav and SP Anurag Sujania.

The estimated value of the confiscated silver jewellery is approximately Rs 14 lakh. The team discovered the jewellery hidden in a bag in the car of Mahesh Soni, a 50-year-old resident of Prem Colony in Mandsaur.

When asked to provide a bill or legitimate documentation, Soni failed to provide a satisfactory response, leading to the confiscation of the entire haul. This operation was carried out under the vigilant watch of the SST team, dedicated to ensuring the integrity of the upcoming elections in Mandsaur.

Read Also WATCH: Shinde Faction MP Hemant Patil Resigns In Support Of Maratha Reservation Agitation

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)