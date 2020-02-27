Madhya Pradesh: SSE-2019 prelim results not before Apr 28

Indore: Candidates who had taken preliminary state service exam-2019 and are waiting for their results would have to continue to wait till April 28, if not for a longer period.

Reason: Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday did not vacate the stay on state government’s decision of increasing OBC quota from 14 per cent to 27 per cent and fixed next date of hearing on April 28.

“Till final verdict in the case is delivered by the HC, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will not be able to declare SSE-2019 results,” said MPPSC secretary Dinesh Jain.

The stay was granted on January 30 following petitions by some candidates appearing for the competitive exam.

The MPPSC waited for the February 27 hearing on the petition by the court. As the court gave April 28 as the next date for the hearing, the MPPSC made it clear that candidates will have to continue wait for results.

In the preliminary exam, the MPPSC chooses 15 candidates against one vacancy. For reserved category seats also it has to apply the same formula. Until the court decides whether the quota for OBC will be 14 per cent or 27 per cent, seats for OBC can’t be fixed.