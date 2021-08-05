Madhya Pradesh: Spurious liquor factory busted in Dahi by police and excise department

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): The Police and excise department busted a spurious liquor making factory during a raid in village Makadwani under Kukshi-Dahi police station, on Thursday afternoon.
Hologram hydrometer, stickers, liquor bottle sealing machine including 120 liters of spirit, one motorcycle, two mobiles, total materials worth Rs 1,50,000 confiscated.
The raid was conducted on the directions of Dhar collector Alok Singh and superintendent of police Dhar Aditya Pratap Singh.
Under the ongoing campaign against spurious and illegal liquor, a joint team of Kukshi and Dahi police station conducted a raid in the morning in Makdwani village. Seeing the police, the accused Kalu alias Yogendra, resident of Makadwani, fled leaving behind illegal liquor and motorbike. While checking three canes, about 35 -35 liters of rectified spirit (OP liquor) were found to be filled with a total of 105 liters, motorcycle (MP 46 MN3937) worth Rs 50,000, a Lava company's touch mobile in a broken condition and a touch Techno mobile in working condition with a Jio sim was seized.
During the search operation at accused Yogendra alias Kalu's house, the police found a sealing machine for packing bottles, hologram ( Sticker) 1 Bundle, Country Plain liquor 7000 labels, Mcdowell No.1 Whiskey's empty 160 quarters, 65 lids of Mcdowells, 32 empty quarters of plain country liquor, 360 country quarter lids, 5 bottlers of Caramel color, 1 bottle of the essence, two Hydrometers (Instrument to measure Alcohol intensity), a blue plastic cane in which about 35 liters rectified spirit and about 15 liters of liquor made from spirit, in total 120 liters of alcohol was found inside the house.
Three cases are already registered against the accused Yogendra in Nisarpur outpost and two cases in Kukshi circle. A case has been registered against the accused Yogendra under the Excise Act in the Dahi police station.
The above action was taken in the presence of SDOP Kukshi AV Singh and Assistant District Excise Officer Prashant Mandloi by Police Station Incharge Dahi Shivram Jat, Excise Sub-Inspector, ASI Rajkumar Shukla and team.
