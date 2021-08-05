Madhya Pradesh: Spurious liquor factory busted in Dahi by police and excise department

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): The Police and excise department busted a spurious liquor making factory during a raid in village Makadwani under Kukshi-Dahi police station, on Thursday afternoon.

Hologram hydrometer, stickers, liquor bottle sealing machine including 120 liters of spirit, one motorcycle, two mobiles, total materials worth Rs 1,50,000 confiscated.

The raid was conducted on the directions of Dhar collector Alok Singh and superintendent of police Dhar Aditya Pratap Singh.