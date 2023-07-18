Madhya Pradesh: SPS Hosts Marathon On Hariyali Mahotsav

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To create mass awareness, a marathon was also organised in village by the school from municipality premises to Titrod Darwaza. District planning committee member and former municipality chairman, Anil Kumar Pandey was the chief guest, while BEO Nagulal Malviya, Sangeeta Shrimal and Sandhya Singh marked their presence as special invitees.

Lotus Group's innovative initiative in interest of environment

Barnagar: Lotus Group from Barnagar made another new beginning to mark Hariyali Amavasya as they gifted saplings to every student and encouraged them to plant these saplings and take care of them. Lotus Group director Jitendra Singh Rajawat said that the number of students studying in Lotus Group was around 5,500. If each student plants and take care of this sapling then 5,500 saplings would turn into tree in a year. Rajawat said that this would create awareness about nature among students and also increase greenery in the area.

Hariyali Amavasya celebrated

JAORA: Hariyali Amavasya was celebrated with great pomp at Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Jaora. Archana Karnavat member Vivek Bharti Shikshan Samiti was the chief guest. Explaining the importance of Hariyali Amavasya, she said that this day stresses on importance of planting saplings. We should plant more and more saplings to maintain the balance in nature, keep purity in thoughts, do work regularly and honestly. Make your goal and achieve it, plant saplings and keep them safe. She also explained the mythological importance of celebrating Hariyali Amavasya. Students also expressed their views on the programme.

