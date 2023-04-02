Madhya Pradesh: Sports nutrition and physical assessment camp held in Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Physical Education Foundation of India (Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (GoI), Neemuch chapter organised a free sports nutrition and physical assessment camp at the municipality swimming pool on Sunday. During the camp, players were apprised of method of consuming proper diet before and after exercise and their thorough physical assessment was conducted.

They were apprised of the importance of discipline and consistency in sports. Successful athletes have a strong sense of self-discipline. It is the essential foundation for any sport because it builds an athlete's character to help them focus and attain the ability to achieve heights in the camp. PEFI president Narendra Kumawat (sports physiotherapist), secretary Dhirendra Kumar Gehlot (defence educator and counsellor) and vice-president Jitendra Singh Chauhan (nutrition and gym trainer) organised the camp.

Water Sports and PEFI mentor Prabhu Moolchandani said that such camps are necessary for players in schools and colleges. A large number of players, parents took part in the camp. Swimming coach Ayush Gaur, NIS swimming coach Divya Soni accompanied with Swim Fly Sports Club members extended gratitude to PEFI for the camp and best wishes to players.