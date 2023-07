Madhya Pradesh: Speeding Suburban Bus Hits Biker In Mhow | FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding Mhow-Indore suburban bus hit a motorcyclist on Tuesday afternoon leaving him seriously injured. The biker was rushed to hospital and later he was referred to Indore.

Kishanganj police said that the suburban bus hit the motorcycle. Angry passersby broke the coach of the bus. The bus driver fled away leaving the vehicle. Accident led to a traffic jam on Indore-Mhow road.