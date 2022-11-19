Madhya Pradesh: Specially-abled hospital employee hasn't got paid since 2017; demands euthanasia

Rajesh Sharma | FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Specially-abled employee Rajesh Sharma of Guna district hospital asked permission from the in-charge minister (CMHO) Pradyuman Singh Tomar to commit self-immolation along with his family by sending a written letter.

Government-run many schemes for the specially-abled, but the situation on ground is different. Sharma who is working as an employee of district hospital is a victim of corruption.

He wrote in a letter to Minister Tomar, "from 2017, his salary was not credited, and he continued working in the hospital without salary in hope that he might start getting his salary someday. Because of the non-payment of salary, the economic condition of the family worsened also, and there was scarcity of essentials. The whole family is dependent on his income." Sharma also wrote a letter to CMHO and the collector pleading for self-immolation along with his family.

FP Photo

Regarding this matter, Sharma also filed a complaint in the Madhya Pradesh High Court asking his for a permanent job. When Free Press asked the district hospital the management tried to brush aside saying it was an old matter.