Madhya Pradesh: Special support scholarships scheme launches for meritorious students from lower income families

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Special support scholarships program launched for meritorious students from lower income group families on Tuesday. People with monthly income less than Rs 15,000 or school fee less than Rs 18,000 annually can apply for this scholarship program.

Under the scholarship, only the eligible applicants will be considered and meritorious children of low-income families will get the money for their tuition fees.

Gopal Daryani, president of the organising committee of scholarship, said, “Due to coronavirus outbreak, many families are struggling for basic finances and we want to ensure that at least children can continue their education.” Considering this, a cooperative institute is inviting applications for the payment of school fees of the children of the low-income groups.

The last date for submission of applications is August 19, 2021. Prakash Lalwani from the committee added that Jawahar Mangwani and the Rajkumar Hariyani will be coordinating with applicants for the project.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 09:37 PM IST