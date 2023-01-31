Madhya Pradesh: Speaker performs bhoomi pujan for roads in Devtalab constituency

Speaker of Madhya Pradesh state asssembly, Girish Gautam | File

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Vidhan Sabha Speaker Girish Gautam performed the bhoomi pujan of two roads at Devtalab in Rewa on Monday.

One of the roads to be constructed from Haraiha to Harha will pass through LatiyarDudhmania. Similarly, there will be a road from Harha to Kalakpur through Kesra.

Gautam said that when the two roads would be ready, the many villages would be connected to the main road.

The residents of the area face problems, since there is no road.

Gautam said that the roads are the sign of development, because the villages with good roads are connected with the main thoroughfares, which open the path to growth.

Not only that, the government is also repairing the new roads and bridges, Gautam said.

According to Gautam, the government has launched many welfare schemes for the poor, which are being implemented in Devtalab.

He appealed to people to cooperate with the administration for development of an area.

Gautam directed the construction agencies to complete the work by December this year.

