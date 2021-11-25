Madhya Pradesh: Sons of two Covid-19 victims get compassionate appointment

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Compassionate appointment has been provided to the next of kin of two deceased employees of Krishi Upaj Mandi. They died during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the rules of the government, compassionate appointment is given to one of the relatives of the deceased employee. After the completion of the Mandi Board process, both got jobs after about six months of unlock.

Gulabchand Chaparia, assistant sub-inspector of agricultural produce market, Karhi district Khargone, and assistant sub-inspector of agricultural produce market, Badnagar, Amresh Hardia, died in the second wave of corona. Both the employees were posted in Nagda Mandi.

Mandi Board has appointed Pritesh, the son of assistant sub-inspector Gulabchand Chaparia, as Assistant Grade-3 and Gautam Hardia, son of assistant sub-inspector Amresh Hardia, on the post of clerk and peon respectively, both have been posted in Nagda Mandi.

Mandi secretary Manoj Khichi said that after the completion of the process from the Mandi Board, SDM Ashutosh Goswami ordered the compassionate appointment of both the youths appointment letters were given. Mandi employees Yogesh Rathore, Gopal Krishna Kalra, Ashok Sharma, Raisingh Gurjar and others were present.

Panel constituted to look into Covid-19 claims

According to the orders of principal secretary, and relief commissioner, government of MP, ministry of revenue, a district-level committee has been constituted by Collector Anay Dwivedi. Committee has been constituted to get all the claims related to ex-gratia amount of Rs 50,000 for heir of the deceased who lost their life due to Covid-19. Panel comprises additional district collector, (additional collector) Khandwa, chief medical and health officer, Khandwa, dean and chief executive officer, Government Medical College, Khandwa district epidemiologist, Khandwa.

