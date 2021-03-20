Madhya Pradesh: Sonia Maru bags the title of Mrs Mandsaur BJS

Mandsaur: Sonia Maru won the title of Mrs Mandsaur BJS organized by the Bharatiya Jain Sanghatna in the City Town Hall. The competition consisted of four rounds. In the fourth round, the decision was taken on the basis of answers given to the questions asked by the chief guest Vinita Manoj Pushp and Mrs Mandsaur BJS title was bagged by Sonia Maru. Shobhita Porwal was the first runner up and Nikita Joshi was chosen for the Best Dress Up title.

The program commenced by lighting a lamp before the Navkar Mahamantra by the guests. The guests were welcomed by Reena Bhamawat, Divya Kakriya and Pragya Doshi. In the welcome address BJS president Divya Kakriya said that the motive of the competition was to increase the self-confidence of women and to showcase their talent. The judges were Dr Niharika Jain, Aruna Vyas and beautician Dipti Vyas.