Madhya Pradesh: Son, Brother-In-Law Arrested For Killing Father In Mahidpur

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police claimed to have solved the blind murder case of a man within 36 hours by detaining two persons of his family. The victim, identified as Suresh Singh, was found dead near Ramdev Mandir outpost, with his throat slit. The incident was reported at Rasulpura, under the jurisdiction of Mahidpur police station, A case was registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Following the directives of SP Pradeep Sharma,the Mahidpur police intensified efforts to apprehend the perpetrators. Subsequent inquiries revealed that victim's son Rudrapratap as a prime suspect. Following thorough interrogation, Rudrapratap confessed to colluding with his maternal uncle, Dilip singh and brother-in-law, Bablu, in executing the gruesome murder.

Motivated by family discord and fueled by allegations of domestic abuse against Rudrapratap's mother and Rudrapratap, the trio conspired to eliminate Suresh Singh. The investigation also led to the seizure of the sack used to transport the victim's body, the perpetrators' attire worn during the crime and the murder weapon. Two of the accused Rudrapratap and Bablu were arrested, while Dilip remains at large.

Journalism Should Prioritise Impartiality: Dy CM Devda

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The divisional and district conference of the Madhya Pradesh Shramjivi Patrakar Sangh was organised at Lion's Den Complex in Yash Nagar on Saturday. The event was graced by the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda as chief guest. Rajya Sabha MP Banshilal Gurjar, Shramjivi Patrakar Sangh state president Shalabh Bhadoriya, MLA Vipin Jain, janpad panchayat president Durga Vijay Patidar and others participated in the programme.

Deputy CM Devda lauded the exemplary tolerance of journalists, emphasising that journalism should prioritise impartiality over personal interests. He commended the association's vital role in fostering communication between journalists and public representatives, praising the leadership of state president Shalabh Bhadoriya.

The event comprised three sessions, featuring discussions on organisational matters, and recognition of social workers with the prestigious Malav Ratna Award. Social workers were welcomed by presenting a congratulatory letter, shawl and garlands by Deputy CM Devda, MP Gurjar, MLA Jain and Shalabh Bhadoriya.