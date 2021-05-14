Madhya Pradesh: Some cheer for Mandsaur district as 218 discharged in last 24 hours

MANDSAUR: Friday brought some cheer for Mandsaur district as 218 people were discharged from 12 different Covid Care Centres in the district after they recovered from the novel coronavirus.

District Hospital civil surgeon and Covid in-charge Dr DK Sharma informed that doctors and nursing staff advised all the discharged persons to remain isolated for the stipulated time period along with strictly adhering covid norms.

Dr Sharma added that these corona winners prove that anyone can defeat corona if they get timely treatment under supervision of a doctor and precaution.

Mandsaur district so far recorded 8,159 Covid-19 positive patients after more than 1.15 lakh samples have been sent to laboratories for testing. With 6,879 recoveries and 69 deaths, district still have 1,211 active patients.

Between May 10 and 13 the district recorded as many 468 positive cases, while 497 people got discharged from different hospitals and the Covid Care Centres after they recovered. Four patients succumbed to corona during this four-day period, Dr Sharma informed.

Meanwhile, vaccination in the district going on at full pace as 1.3 lakh people have been vaccinated so far.

Khargone: 3 deaths take toll to 202; 191 defeat corona

KHARGONE: As many 191 people got discharged from different hospitals and Covid Care Centres in Khargone district in last 24 hours. Apart 108 new Covid-19 patients were found here. Three more persons succumbed to corona during this period.

So far district recorded total 12,837 positive cases, second highest in Indore division after Indore. With 11,320 recoveries and 202 deaths, district still have 13,15 active patients.