Madhya Pradesh: Solve CM Helpline cases or face action, tells Collector Ankit Asthana to officials

Collector Ankit Asthana | FP PHOTO

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Ankit Asthana has told the officers that ranking in solution to complaints, filed through the CM Helpline, is done by the authorities in Bhopal on 20th day of every month.

In terms of ranking, Morena should not be among the last five districts in the state, he said.

He said the officers should ensure that all the complaints filed through CM Helpline are solved. Collector further said that Morena should not be among the last five districts in terms of solving complaints filed through CM Helpline.

Additional collector Narottam Bhargava, all sub-divisional magistrates, chief executive officers of Janpad and others were present at the meeting.

The letters, related to various problems, are received during the public hearing and such letters are marked for limit meeting. The collector asked the officials to solve those problems.

He further said that the Chief Minister goes through those complaints which are of serious nature.

Asthana asked the officials of the power department to float tender for a transfer which is lying open on MS road in Morena city.

Wiring of all the transformers should be properly set in a month, so that those transformers may be cleaned, he said.

Similarly, broken transformer poles can be seen on Nainagarh road and Vankhedi road which may cause accidents any day, and to avoid such an incident, the power department should solve this problem, Asthana said.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Highly malnourished boy gets cured at Nutritional rehabilitation centre in Morena