Madhya Pradesh: Sole woman judge at Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court Justice Vandana Kasrekar passes away, was corona positive

Indore: The only woman judge at Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court Justice Vandana Kasrekar succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday. She was admitted to Medanta Hospital and breathed her last at 10.30 am. She was 59.

According to CMO of Medanta Hospital Dr Sanjay Geed, she was shifted to Medanta Hospital on December 9 from Greater Kailash Hospital. Along with being corona positive, she was suffering from chronic kidney disease.

Dr Geed said her condition was critical since she was admitted in the hospital and it was also planned to airlift her to Chennai but her report came corona positive due to which she couldn’t be shifted.