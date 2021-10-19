Madhya Pradesh: Solar & wind energy can overcome power crisis

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): We should use more and more solar and wind energy, and drive more and more e-vehicles. We should produce pollution-free energy and make people aware of how to save energy. The policy of coal production and distribution should be such that no energy crisis arises.

These are the views expressed by the intellectuals of the city in a discussion held on Monday at Press Club. The topic was 'Current Electricity Scenario, Our Responsibility and Solution'. The programme was jointly organised by Sewa Surabhi, Indore Press Club and Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh.

Social activist, Anil Trivedi said that the shortage of energy in the country is the biggest crisis and challenge. We wake up only when the crisis turns terrifying. There is neither any policy regarding electricity in the country nor is the government serious about the energy crisis. On one hand, we say that the youth of our country is dominant in the IT sector all over the world and if there is a big energy crisis, the IT industry will collapse.

Manoj Jhanwar, director West Discom, said that if we consume one unit of electricity, then half a kilo of coal is burnt. The pollution it spreads is harmful to the entire human race. Therefore, it is more important to save the human race. We have to create a society in which energy is produced, but pollution is minimised.

President of Pithampur Industrial Organisation, Gautam Kothari said that the only way to save electricity is to generate electricity. If the government gives subsidised power, it is wasted. This should be checked. Press Club president Arvind Tiwari gave the welcome address and engineer Atul Sheth conducted the programme.

