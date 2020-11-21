Madhya Pradesh: Solar Man aka Dr Chetan Solanki to cover 50 countries under Energy Swaraj Yatra

Bhikangaon

The IITian, ??who came out of a small village in Nimar, is now embarking on a mission to make the world self-reliant in energy. The goal is to generate electricity from solar power in 10 million homes in 11 years.

Meet Dr Chetan Solanki, who hails from small Nemit village in Bhikangaon tehsil of Khargone district has been known as 'Solar Man', will embark on a two lakh kilometre 'Energy Swaraj' Yatra of 50 countries including entire India from November 26 for the next 11 years. During this, he will also provide training on solar energy to about 10 crore people.

Dr Solanki is a professor at IIT Mumbai and has been working in the field of solar energy for many years. They have traveled to 30 countries so far. Dr Solanki said we have to increase the utility of renewable sources of energy from today itself. If we do not change by 2035, the results will be terrible. The average temperature of the world has increased by more than a degree, due to which the weather has started to change drastically. We need to think again about ways to generate energy. For this, economic interests will also have to be sacrificed; otherwise, it will have to bear the brunt of generations.

Dr Solanki said during the visit, he will educate the students and the younger generation about the environmental hazards of the current era and the use of solar energy to deal with it. They tell that just as Mahatma Gandhi had envisaged village swaraj, people have to understand energy swaraj. Energy swaraj will come when a community generates its energy and consumes it.

Solar bus, solar home will work together

A solar bus and a solar house will be part of the journey. There will be a four-member team in it. The solar bus is 11 meters long and will have a meeting room, kitchen, washroom, and training room. Along with this, there will be 360 ??square fitted solar house, which will have TV, Kular, AC, washing machine and other household use electronic items that will run on solar energy. Through this, people will be made aware that we can also use solar energy for the whole house.

Chief minister flags-off yatra on Nov 26

On November 26, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will flag-off the yatra. After that, the yatra will travel through Vidisha, Sihor, Indore, Khargone, Khandwa, Harda, Betul districts, all over India including Vadhar, Nagpur in Maharashtra. This yatra will come about 8 to 10 times in each district. The initial phase of the journey will be in India, after which it will be expanded to about 50 countries outside India.

Major objectives of the trip

Freeing 1 crore households from electricity connection.

To make a billion people aware of Energy Swaraj.

To train 10 crore people on solar energy,

Hold 5k lectures during the journey

To cover 2L km under Swaraj Yatra covering 739 districts

Energy Swaraj Foundation aims to plant 33 crore saplings