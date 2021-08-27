Madhya Pradesh: Social worker Mushtaq performs bhoomi pujan of Lord Shiva temple

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Sanawad witnessed an exempler of religious tolerance and communal harmony as a social worker Mushtaq Malik has taken a pledge to build a temple of Lord Shiva on the request of the residents of the labour settlement area of ??Sanawad.

Malik performed the Bhumipujan of the construction of a Lord Shiva’s temple near Basti's platform on Thursday.

Malik said that the labour families had requested to build a temple in the settlement so that the residents of the settlement can perform collective worship here on festivals. Respecting the sentiments of the residents, the foundation stone for the construction of Shiva temple has been laid, he added. Malik said that the temple would be ready within three months and the Pran Pratishtha of the Shiva idol would be done with pomp and show.

The residents of the settlement greeted Malik and his companions warmly. A young social worker Praveen Sharma while appreciating Malik and his companions said, “Religious tolerance and communal harmony is the strength of our society.” Social worker Munna Gurjar, Dr Jairam Choudhary, Sumit Shinde, Sunil Birla also praised the efforts of Malik and his companions for the construction of the temple.

A large number of locals including social worker Mujeeb Aman, Nazim Malik, Aftab Malik, Sandeep Shinde and others were present.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: CM orders for out of turn jab to aged divyang woman

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 01:24 AM IST