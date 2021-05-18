Madhya Pradesh: Social organisations in Mandsaur starts Covid Isolation Ward, serve food to crematorium staff

Mandsaur: A Covid Isolation Ward was started by Teen Chhatri Balaji Seva Committee on Tuesday.
The patient will have to arrange the medicines for treatment on their own while for oxygen requirements they need to shift to Covid hospital.
Patients who do not have adequate facilities at home can shift to this isolation ward.
Committee members will provide a bed, immunity booster drink, tea, soup, nutritious food and fruits to the patients free of cost. Facilities for Yoga, exercise and other recreational activities will also be provided.
Priority will be given to patients referred by the doctors and an attendee can stay with the patient. Teen Chhatri Balaji Seva Committee can be reached out on the following numbers: 7610579567, 9460279567.
Social groups provide food to corona patients, kin
Mahavir International Group Mandsaur is serving the needy during corona pandemic. The group provided 250 tiffins to the corona victims and their kin. Group’s president Rakesh Choudhary said that this is a precious opportunity to serve and donate for the needy. Jai Mata Di Group also supported in food. Group secretary CA Ayush Jain, ex-chairman Vijay Khatod, senior executive member Abhay Pokhrana, Poonamchand Kumawat and others served food.
Balaji Group feeding cows during the pandemic
Mahavir Fateh Kare Seva Sanstha (Balaji Group) is feeding cows during the Covid-19 pandemic. On Sunday, in the memory of Neemuch Agricultural Produce Market inspector Late Jitendra Singh Chouhan, cows were provided feed. Group president Lokendra Mangal Bairagi, city president Ganpat Kumawat, Ghanshyam Singh Tomar, Manish Bhati, Madan Nagori, Mukesh Rathore, Manish Neemen, Raghav Singh Tomar, Garvite Neeman, Prakash Bairagi and others support the cause.
Social organisation serve food to crematorium staff
Under the aegis of Sakal Jain Samaj Mahila Cell, food was distributed by Asha Srimal to 40 people who are cremating Covid infected bodies of people. Sakal Jain Samaj general secretary Payal Jain said, “People who bring dead bodies amid second wave of corona are doing noble work.” General secretaries Hansa Jain, Purnima Chordia, Pragya Doshi, joint secretaries Surabhi Bhandari, Rashmi Bafna, Rupal Sancheti, Seema Khindawat, Jagriti Garg provided their support.