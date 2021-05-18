Madhya Pradesh: Social organisations in Mandsaur starts Covid Isolation Ward, serve food to crematorium staff

Mandsaur: A Covid Isolation Ward was started by Teen Chhatri Balaji Seva Committee on Tuesday.

The patient will have to arrange the medicines for treatment on their own while for oxygen requirements they need to shift to Covid hospital.

Patients who do not have adequate facilities at home can shift to this isolation ward.

Committee members will provide a bed, immunity booster drink, tea, soup, nutritious food and fruits to the patients free of cost. Facilities for Yoga, exercise and other recreational activities will also be provided.

Priority will be given to patients referred by the doctors and an attendee can stay with the patient. Teen Chhatri Balaji Seva Committee can be reached out on the following numbers: 7610579567, 9460279567.