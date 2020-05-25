Madhya Pradesh: Social distancing goes for a toss at govt official's wedding ceremony

Jobat

Social distancing went for a toss at the wedding ceremony of none other than a Patwari of Billasa, a government servant of Madhya Pradesh revenue department.

The matter was reported at Billasa village under Jobat police station limit in the tribal dominating Alirajpur district in Madhya Pradesh, where dodging all the basic norms, more than 1,500 people participated in the patwari’s wedding ceremony on Sunday.

As soon as Jobat police came to know about the matter, a team rushed to the village and booked groom Kannu, son of Habbu Chouhan under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code.

According to information, Kannu who is currently posted in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh has sought permission from the local administration for his wedding ceremony with condition of only 50 persons to participate in the ceremony.

In Madhya Pradesh, state government had drawn a guideline and made it clear that an FIR will be registered against those organising marriage ceremonies in the violation of norms after a newly married woman tested positive for coronavirus in Bhopal recently.

According to the guidelines, a maximum of 25 members from each side – groom and bride – are allowed to attend the wedding in the non-containment zones, but no marriage procession is allowed.

However, during the wedding ceremony, Kannu and his family not only ignored all the basic norms, but not many were seen even covering their faces with masks.

When contacted sub-divisional magistrate Kiran Anjana, she said that Kannu has submitted a list of 25 members from his side and 25 from bridal side who were about to participate in his wedding ceremony and based on that we had permitted him. But he flouted the norms and following which an FIR has been registered against him.

Alirajpur superintendent of police Vipul Shrivastava informed that based on a video, case has been registered against Kannu Chouhan under relevant section of IPC for violating the social distancing norm.