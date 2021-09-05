Madhya Pradesh: Smooth run for CET 2.0, 1,738 students take exam

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 1,738 students out of 2,655 opted for the second phase of CET, a gateway to 41 self-financed courses of DAVV, took the exam on Saturday.

“The exam was held very smoothly without any technical glitches”, CET coordinator Kanhaiya Ahuja said.

The first shift of exam saw students of group A and C taking the exam between 10 am to 11:30 am. Out of 1251 students in group A 885 (71%) students gave the exam and out of 705 students in group B, 421 (60%) students gave the exam.

In the second shift which was held from 3 pm to 4:30 pm as many as 699 students had registered for the second phase of CET out of 462 (66%) students took the exam.

CET this year was held in two phases, 1st phase was held on August 31.

“Candidates from Indore, who were allocated centres in other cities, were asked to apply for the second phase of CET by sending applications through emails by 3 pm on August 29. Many students failed to meet the deadline. They emailed applications after the deadline. Initially, we did not consider them for CET 2.O to be held in Indore centres. However, keeping their future in mind, now we allow late application submitters also to take exams,” said CET-2021 coordinator Kanhaiya Ahuja.

On Thursday, DAVV asked NTA to allow all applicants to take the exam as it did not want anyone to be left out. Late on Thursday night, NTA released a new list that contained names of 2,651 candidates.

