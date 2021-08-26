Madhya Pradesh: Smart City in Top 30 of Street4People Challenge

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Smart City Development Limited has qualified in the Top 30 cities, competed nationwide in the Stree4People Challenge under the Smart City Project.

The street around Lalbagh has been decorated with colourful paints and artwork to make it more attractive, beautiful and appealing to walk down. Smart City Indore has also made a huge game area where they have drawn snakes and ladders and sitoliya on the street near the Lalbagh premises.

In the competition, over 113 cities had participated out of which 30 cities qualified on to Stage 1. In Stage 2, final participants will be declared.

Apart from Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal and Jabalpur were also qualified in Stage 1 of the competition.

Smart City officials said that the Streets4People Challenge is an initiative of the Smart Cities Mission, under the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA), Government of India, to inspire cities to create walking-friendly streets through quick measures, in response to Covid-19. The Challenge will support cities across the country to develop a unified vision of Streets4People in consultation with stakeholders and citizens.

Aim of the Challenge

The Challenge aims to create flagship walking initiatives in cities, which focus on liveability

Cities will be required to re-imagine their streets as public spaces through the lens of economic regeneration, safety, and child-friendly interventions and initiatives to ensure a green recovery from Covid-19

The India Programme of the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) will be the knowledge partner

It will provide guidance through preparation of resource material and facilitating online peer-to-peer learning workshops

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 01:53 AM IST