Madhya Pradesh: Smart City holds cyclothon

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Smart City Development Limited officials participated in the “Cyclothon Pedal for Change” programme under 75th Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, on Saturday in which MP Shankar Lalwani and Smart City CEO Rishav Gupta along with other officials rode bicycles from CP Shekhar Nagar Garden to Krishnapura Chhatri till Rajwada and back to the starting point.

MP Lalwani said that the cycle lovers participated in the cyclotron. PM Modi has recently appreciated Indore’s cleanliness which is a proud moment for all Indorians.

A heritage walk was also organised in which many people participated and visited the heritage places such as Krishnapura Chhatri, Gandhi Hall and Rajwada.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 12:21 AM IST