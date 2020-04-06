Madhya Pradesh: Small villages earnestly following lockdown

Pipalrawan: At the time, people in metro cities defying lockdown orders, people in small village strictly following it as a result of that, majority of villages in Malwa – Nimar region yet to report a single Covid-19 positive case.

Setting up an example before others, villagers from Ghichliya, Murmya, Dhendada, Ghatiyakala and its adjoining villages in Dewas district not only helping police and local administration, but guarding the village border and not allowing outside to move inside the village.

If this is not enough, villagers buying grocery and other items from outsiders at fixed time at village border and not allowing them to roam inside the village. Villagers informed that only farmers from the village are allowed to move outside or inside the village.