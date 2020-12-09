Madhya Pradesh: SMALL MERCIES: Corona cases drop below 500 after 18 days in Indore

Indore: After reaching to a peak of 595 positive cases in a day, city got a relief from corona on Tuesday when the number dropped below 500 after 18 days. As many as 495 patients tested positive who belong to 217 areas in the city.

Though the area list indicated 508 patients, address of 20 patients couldn’t be found. Out of 495 cases, Sudama Nagar re-emerged as hot spot with 18 corona patients found there while Vijay Nagar remained came second with 10 patients.

Over 350 patients were found from Sudama Nagar area after Diwali and Vijay Nagar is also close to it with over 260 cases. According to contact tracing incharge Dr Anil Dongre, out of 18 patients in Sudama Nagar, five were from same family.