Madhya Pradesh: SMALL MERCIES: Corona cases drop below 500 after 18 days in Indore

Indore: After reaching to a peak of 595 positive cases in a day, city got a relief from corona on Tuesday when the number dropped below 500 after 18 days. As many as 495 patients tested positive who belong to 217 areas in the city.
Though the area list indicated 508 patients, address of 20 patients couldn’t be found. Out of 495 cases, Sudama Nagar re-emerged as hot spot with 18 corona patients found there while Vijay Nagar remained came second with 10 patients.
Over 350 patients were found from Sudama Nagar area after Diwali and Vijay Nagar is also close to it with over 260 cases. According to contact tracing incharge Dr Anil Dongre, out of 18 patients in Sudama Nagar, five were from same family.
"Sukhliya has the highest number of cases till date but Sudama Nagar and Vijay Nagar will outnumber it in next few days if cases are found from there at same pace," Dr Dongre added.
Eleven of these areas have five or more than five patients including Khatiwala Tank, Race Course Road, South Tukoganj, Bicholi Mardana, Khajrana, Usha Nagar, Scheme No 78, RRCAT, Anoop Nagar etc. Patients were found in Lasudia, Limbodi, Gautampura, Rau, Barlai Jagir, and Bijalpur villages.
Other areas from where patients were found on Friday: Annapurna Nagar, Roopram Nagar, Manikbagh, Navlakha, Prem Nagar, Dwarkapuri, Sanyogitaganj, Chhoti Gwaltoli, Banganga, Scheme 78, Silicon City, Jail Road, Azad Nagar, and others.
