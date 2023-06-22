Madhya Pradesh: Small Factory Releases Chemical In Kshipra Sealed

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): District administration on Wednesday evening sealed a small factory under Bhairavgarh police station for releasing dangerous chemical into Kshipra.

Incident of emptying chemical tankers into Kshipra was reported from Ralayta Bhoja village of Ghatiya tehsil. On complaint of villagers, naib tehsildar Mohammad Irshad, patwari Rahul Patidar, district president representative Ishwar Singh Karada and sarpanch-secretary of nearby gram panchayat and villagers reached the spot.

During inspection, they found a big pipe of about 150 feet near the river. The pipe was connected to the factory on river bank. During investigation, it was found that chemicals from the factory was being released into the river through the pipe

Chemical Had Caused Diseases In Cattle...

Naib tehsildar Mohammad Irshad said that the factory was sealed. The land on which the factory was built had three survey numbers and information was sought from patwari, in view of the pollution spread in the river. He said that Pollution Control Board too had been informed. The nature of the chemical would be ascertained after receiving report of samples collected from the site.

The chemical had caused diseases in cattle, that used river water to quench the thirst.

Besides, it was also affecting the crops and the grass around the river.

