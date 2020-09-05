Madhya Pradesh: Slash in budget for cow shelters shows what BJP promises and what it does, says Congress MLA

Alot: Close on the heels of bypolls on 24 assembly constituencies in the state, both BJP and Congress have intensified their poll campaign.
Both the parties are holding hectic discussions on fielding the potential candidates and on the otherhand, party leaders launching allegations and counter allegations on each other.
In a fresh salvo, Alot MLA Manoj Chawla alleged that meagre budget has been allotted for cowsheds (gaushalas) in the state. Further, Congress leader accused BJP government of fooling people.
Chawla said that Shivraj Singh Chouhan government reduce budget for cowshed from Rs 132 crore to Rs 11.80 crore this shows the difference in what they had promised and what they are doing in the state.
“Earlier, Kamal Nath government had sanctioned whopping Rs 132 crore for the cowsheds in the state and it comes around Rs 20 for one cow in the state, but the BJP government contesting elections on cow reduced budget more than 90 per cent and now Rs 1.75 available for each cow in the state,” Chawla said.
MLA said that in 2018, state people expressed their confidence in Congress and cast vote in favour of Congress. Within short span of 15-month, Kamal Nath government fulfil maximum promises including loan waiver to the farmers, Re 1 unit electricity to the farmers, crop insurance scheme for the farmers and other beneficiary schemes for the farmers.
Not only farmers, but Congress government also took care of cows as well. It has sanctioned one cowshed for each panchayat so that cow could be shelter and food. But BJP government through all wrong deeds fell Congress government.
“Fearing of Kamal Nath government good decision that enable Congress party to reclaim state once again, BJP government now starts changing decision taken by the Congress government in the past and this could affect both state people as well as animals,” Chawla added.
MP Assembly in numbers
Madhya Pradesh has 230 assembly seats of which the BJP has 107 in its kitty. It is mandatory to have 116 MLAs for an absolute majority. Therefore, it becomes necessary for the BJP to win nine seats to enjoy an absolute majority in the assembly.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)