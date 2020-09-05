Madhya Pradesh: Slash in budget for cow shelters shows what BJP promises and what it does, says Congress MLA

Alot: Close on the heels of bypolls on 24 assembly constituencies in the state, both BJP and Congress have intensified their poll campaign.

Both the parties are holding hectic discussions on fielding the potential candidates and on the otherhand, party leaders launching allegations and counter allegations on each other.

In a fresh salvo, Alot MLA Manoj Chawla alleged that meagre budget has been allotted for cowsheds (gaushalas) in the state. Further, Congress leader accused BJP government of fooling people.

Chawla said that Shivraj Singh Chouhan government reduce budget for cowshed from Rs 132 crore to Rs 11.80 crore this shows the difference in what they had promised and what they are doing in the state.

“Earlier, Kamal Nath government had sanctioned whopping Rs 132 crore for the cowsheds in the state and it comes around Rs 20 for one cow in the state, but the BJP government contesting elections on cow reduced budget more than 90 per cent and now Rs 1.75 available for each cow in the state,” Chawla said.