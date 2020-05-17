Madhya Pradesh: Sixty-nine corona cases in Khandwa in a single day

Sixty-nine positive cases were reported from Khandwa on Sunday, taking district's tally to 165. The administration swung into action after such a high number of cases were reported in the district.

Meanwhile, state's count went up to 5,084 positive cases and 248 deaths. Indore accounted for 2,470 positive cases and 100 deaths, while Bhopal has 1,052 positive cases and 38 deaths.

Ujjain has reported 47 deaths and 329 positive cases with 33 being reported on Sunday. Jabapur has reported 175 positive cases and eights deaths so far. Burhanpur has 149 cases, Khargone has 99 corona cases, Dhar has 96 cases and Raisen 65 cases.

Mandsaur has reported 60 cases and Dewas has so far accounted for 62 cases and Neemuch for 50. Hoshangabad has reported 37 positive cases and Gwalior 58 cases.

Ratlam has 28 corona cases, while Badwani has 29 cases, Vidisha has 15 cases and Agar-Malwa has 13 positive cases.Sagar's corona count went up to 19 after three more tested positive.

Bhind has recorded 17 cases while Shajapur has reported 8, Rewa 11 with four more positive cases on Sunday. Satna has 8 corona cases and Jhabua has seven.

Chhindwara, Tikamgarh and Sehore have reported five cases each, while Sheopur and Sidhi have reported four cases each.

Districts like Harda, Anuppur, Shahdol, Alirajpur, Shivpuri, Datia and Betul have reported three cases each. Ashok Nagar and Dindori

have reported two cases each. Districts like Panna, Guna, Seoni, Mandla, Damoh and Umaria have reported one case each.

As per health department, 225 positive cases were reported on Sunday. Total samples tested on Sunday was 4,221.