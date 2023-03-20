Madhya Pradesh: Six suspects confess to murder at liquor party in Pithampur

Representative Image |

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): Six suspects in Bhola Ransaure murder case have reportedly confessed to their crime. The accused including Satish Pal, Raunak Namdev, Vinod Chadhar, Manoj Yadav, Rohit Bundela and Ketan Mujalde have been arrested under IPC section 302, 201 and 34. They were produced in court. A team of Pithampur police station in-charge Lokendra Singh Bhadoria constituted under the guidance of city superintendent of police (SP) Tarunendra Singh Baghel solved the case.

According to information, Bhola was passing through Mayank's house, who was having a birthday bash along with liquor. During this, Bhola was caught in a fight with Satish and Manoj, outside Mayank's house. Bhola tried to flee the spot but Satish chased him with his car (with other accused) and Ketan with a bike.

They caught Bhola near Sanjay reservoir and beat him to death dumping his body at Rangeela Maidan near forest department's office. The cops caught the miscreants with help of the car and bike. All the accused are Pithampur residents.