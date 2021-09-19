Madhya Pradesh: Six rooms costing Rs 3.5 crores inaugurated in Alirajpur Government College

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Six additional classrooms, worth Rs 3.5 crores were inaugurated by the state Higher Education Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and stateís Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion department minister and district incharge Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon in the government college.

In his address minister Dr Mohan Yadav declared that the government college has been named as Birsa Munda Shasakiye Mahavidyalaya on the name of the freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

He said, "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 131 new vocational courses will commence in the state under New Education Policy."

Minister incharge Dattigaon said, ìThese additional classrooms are a gift for the district and will add to the facilities given to the students. The state government is about to ensure better education in government schools through CM Rise Schools.î

The minister duo and other guests were welcomed with shawl, shreefal and garlands. Welcome speech was given by principal incharge Alpana Baria. Collector Sanskriti Jain, SP Mukesh Kumar Singh, district panchayat member Inder Singh Chouhan, BJP district president Vakil Singh Thakrala were present.

