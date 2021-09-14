Madhya Pradesh: Six Covid-positive cases send officials into a tizzy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While cases of Covid-19 are fluctuating in the city, a sudden eruption of six cases sent city officials into a tizzy on Monday. The six patients found positive include four members of an industrialist’s family, while two are the workers in their house situated in the Palasia area.

Three of the family had visited Tirupati Balaji Temple and Hyderabad and returned to the city on September 6. All the positive patients have been admitted to a private hospital as two of them had symptoms; the others were admitted as a precautionary measure.

A team of the health department led by Dr Fayyaz Shaikh and Dr Mohan Pandey took samples of 18 people, including family members and house staff. Tehsildar of Juni Indore Preeti Bhise also inspected the residence to ensure containment of the house.

“Six people tested positive in the same house, including four of the same family, while two were workers in the house. Those found positive include a 56-year-old man, a 75-year-old man, 80-year-old man, and a 55-year-old woman of the same family. The domestic helps include a 20-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man,” the contact tracing team said, adding, “Three members, including a man and two women, had visited the Tirupati Balaji Temple on September 4 and Hyderabad on September 5. They returned to Indore on September 6.”

The family members went through Covid testing at a private laboratory after developing cough and cold.

“Two reports of the family members were found negative, but they tested positive in the third report. One of the family members and two workers were infected after coming into contact with those who returned from Hyderabad,” Dr Shaikh said.

Fluctuations in Covid cases continue

The city has been seeing fluctuations in Covid cases for the past many days as six patients were found positive on Sunday, but no patient was found positive on Saturday.

Date - Cases

Sept 12 - 6

Sept 11 - 0

Sept 10 - 1

Sept 9 - 3

Sept 8 - 3

Sept 7 - 1

Sept 6 - 1

Sept 5 - 0

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 01:14 AM IST