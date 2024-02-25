Madhya Pradesh: SItamau's New Civil Hospital Becomes Point Of Contention

Sitamau (Madhya Pradesh): Sitamau's new civil hospital has become a point of contention after the ongoing construction of its building took place in a different location than originally planned. Notably, former cabinet minister and currently MLA from Suwasra, Hardeep Singh Dung, who had secured approval for the hospital, had performed its bhoomi pujan near Krishi Vikas Bhawan.

However, disregarding the designated site, the contractor started the construction of the hospital 150-200 feet away from the original plot. This has raised questions about transparency and respect for the public process. Dung, who raised the issue in the Assembly, is now criticised for not acting sooner when construction began. The situation has put Dung's credibility at stake and it remains unclear how he would address the issue.

The hospital's relocation has also drawn comparisons to a proverb about discarding a cleared stick, implying that Dung is now feigning outrage after the construction is underway. It was alleged that the media's unanswered questions from collector Dileep Kumar Yadav further added to the confusion and lack of transparency surrounding the project.

With the construction on, it remains to be seen if Dung can halt it and have the hospital built at the originally designated location. This controversy has impacted the project's completion and raised questions about accountability and respect for public interest.