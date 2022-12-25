e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Sitamau Public School sports meet concludes

Special guest in the programme, Sankul Principal Ajit Tripathi said that the importance of sports should be taken seriously and it should be considered equal to education

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 09:22 PM IST
Sitamau (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day sports meet organised at the Sitamau Public School concluded here on Saturday. Block Education Officer Nagulal Malviya was the chief guest during the closing ceremony.

Addressing the programme, Malviya said that sports inculcates in us qualities of obedience, discipline, patience, honesty and team spirit. A team captain must understand the characteristics of all players and play the game responsibly, while team members are encouraged to help their teammates and do their best.

Presiding over the programme, block resource coordinator officer Rakesh Acharya said that compared to textbooks they can gain more knowledge about the values of life through sports. Today I would like to urge all students to actively participate in more and more games and activities and show their talent.

Addressing the programme, school director Mustafa Hussain Pratapgad Wale said that in today's time, stress and mental trauma are developing rapidly and affecting people's health.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

