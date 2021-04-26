Madhya Pradesh: Sisodiya Clinic in Badnawar sealed for flouting Covid guidelines

Badnawar: Taking cognizance of alleged violation of guidelines that led to death of a 45-year-old patient, a district administration’s team sealed Sisodiya Clinic of DR MK Sisodiya. Following orders of sub-divisional magistrate Virendra Katare, tehsildar Ajmer Singh Goud sealed the clinic.
Free Press had raised the issue in its April 23 edition highlighting how a private clinic operating near bus stand violated the guidelines that led to death of a person. According to information, doctors of clinic had admitted a patient without conducting his Covid test in utter disregard to the guidelines. Later, a CT Scan revealed infection in patient’s lungs. However, doctors continued the treatment without conducting an RT-PCR test. They also hid his medical condition from the administration.
On Wednesday evening, patient's health started deteriorating. Doctors administered a drip. After sometime, they asked his kin to take him to another hospital stating that he was a Covid-19 patient. His kin took him to Ratlam where he died early on Thursday. When the matter came to fore, the administration swung into action and sealed the clinic.
During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the deceased was treated at home and was not even tested for Covid-19. The doctor did not inform administration about the condition of the patient. The infection in lungs had spread and he died on the way to Ratlam.
Despite administrative orders, private practitioners are still hiding information about suspected patients. Doctors of government hospital said about 80% of patients coming to Covid Centre have 50 to 60% infection in lungs.
They said that private doctors keep on treating the patients and send them to Covid centres when their condition turns critical. Curing such patients becomes a challenge. Such cases are more seen in rural areas where quacks and diploma holder doctors rule the roost.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)