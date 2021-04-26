Madhya Pradesh: Sisodiya Clinic in Badnawar sealed for flouting Covid guidelines

Badnawar: Taking cognizance of alleged violation of guidelines that led to death of a 45-year-old patient, a district administration’s team sealed Sisodiya Clinic of DR MK Sisodiya. Following orders of sub-divisional magistrate Virendra Katare, tehsildar Ajmer Singh Goud sealed the clinic.

Free Press had raised the issue in its April 23 edition highlighting how a private clinic operating near bus stand violated the guidelines that led to death of a person. According to information, doctors of clinic had admitted a patient without conducting his Covid test in utter disregard to the guidelines. Later, a CT Scan revealed infection in patient’s lungs. However, doctors continued the treatment without conducting an RT-PCR test. They also hid his medical condition from the administration.

On Wednesday evening, patient's health started deteriorating. Doctors administered a drip. After sometime, they asked his kin to take him to another hospital stating that he was a Covid-19 patient. His kin took him to Ratlam where he died early on Thursday. When the matter came to fore, the administration swung into action and sealed the clinic.