Madhya Pradesh: Singh Takes Stock Of Polling Arrangements

Municipal commissioner interacts with polling staff in Ujjain on Thursday. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh took stock of poll preparations at polling booths on Thursday. He directed adequate cleaning arrangements at polling stations and ordered that Safai Mitras be deployed at each polling station till the end of voting on Friday.

He also ordered no power issues in polling stations. All supply snags be rectified immediately, he ordered and said that cleaning, drinking water and lighting staff be deployed according to zone. He also directed officials to ensure continuous inspection of polling stations.

He later inspected model polling stations. Food arrangements for polling parties were also discussed and instructions were given to improve food arrangements.

RO PLANT SEALED FOR PROVIDING POOR QUALITY DRINKING WATER

M/s Shrestha Chilled Water was sealed after water supplied to a few polling booths was found to be of poor quality. Following complaints executive engineer of PHED department NK Bhaskar inspected the RO plant at Bajrang Nagar was and sealed it over poor quality.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)