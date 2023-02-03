Madhya Pradesh: Singaji Plant breaks record, unloads 276 coal rakes in January in Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): MP Power Generating Company Shree Singaji Super Thermal Power Project has broken the record by unloading 276 coal rakes in January.

This is the maximum unloading of racks in a month since the start of the project.

To perform the unloading task, engineers have to ensure availability of system and related equipment as well as personnel at plant.

With the unloading of coal racks, the availability of coal in the powerhouse led to maximum power generation within a month. Earlier, the power plant recorded maximum unloading of 14 coal rakes in a day on January 1.

Delay in releasing rakes attracts demurrage charges, payment of which requires approval from the management. On this achievement, state minister of energy Pradyuman Singh Tomar, principal secretary energy Sanjay Dubey and managing director of power generating company Manjeet Singh congratulated the engineers and personnel of the project.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: No clue about 2 missing girls even after 4 days in Khandwa

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)