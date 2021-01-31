Madhya Pradesh: Since 2011, CCTV cams remain a deterrent for crime in Khandwa

Khandwa: A CCTV camera at the corner of a road in the Ramnagar area of the city caught a person carrying a sack on February 22, 2020 at around 4.30 am.

The footage proved to be a valuable input for the police to crack the murder mystery of a 50-year-old unidentified woman. The culprit turned out to be none other than her own son.

This is but one example of how CCTV cameras are playing a crucial role in terms of cracking cases and conviction of accused.

In 2020 alone, Khandwa police have cracked four major cases including shooting, inferno and murder case with the help of CCTV footage.

The technology is altering policing, but the transformation started in 2011, when the then superintendent of police Harinarayana Chari Mishra chalked out the strategy to make Khandwa the first town in Indore division where CCTVs were installed by police to keep a track of the movement of people.

Khandwa is a sensitive place as the town frequently witnesses activities of SIMI and communal tension.

Since then, cameras have also been installed in rural areas like Omkareshwar, Javar and Chaigaon Makhan. In Omkareshwar, the cameras help in crowd management on the occasion of religious festivals.