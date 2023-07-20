Madhya Pradesh: Silent Rally To Protest Jain Monk's Murder

FPJ

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): In a poignant display of solidarity and grief, a silent rally was taken out by Hatpipliya Sakal Jain Samaj in the city to protest murder of revered Jain monk Kamkumar Nandi.

Several people from various communities and faiths gathered to express condolence and demand justice for the murder of spiritual leader. A memorandum was also submitted to tehsildar, addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

During the rally, there were no speeches or chants; instead, a profound silence permeated the atmosphere, underlining the solemnity of the occasion. Participants walked shoulder to shoulder, offering prayers and paying their respects to the departed soul.

They want the government to announce death sentence for the accused, who brutally killed the monk. Authorities have assured the public that the government was committed to resolving the case swiftly and ensuring justice to Kamkumar Nandi and his grieving followers.

The dreadful incident took place in Chikkodi area of Belgaum district of Karnataka, where the monk was residing at the Nandi Parvat Ashram for the past 15 years. Two men were detained in the case who allegedly admitted to murdering the monk.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)