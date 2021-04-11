Madhya Pradesh: Silence grips Bagh during 60-hour lockdown

Bagh (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): Bagh was engulfed in silence during lockdown, while police and administrative officials were seen on the roads to make the lockdown successful.

The revenue department team got active on Sunday morning. Naib tehsildar Anamika Arya, chief executive officer of Bagh janpad panchayat Yogendra Singh ensured that people follow lockdown. Officials said all people should use masks, avoid overcrowding, wash their hands with soap frequently and stay indoors.

As reported earlier, corona infection has started spreading in rural areas. The government has appealed to everyone to take advantage of vaccination drive.