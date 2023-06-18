Madhya Pradesh: Sickle Cell Screening Programme To Be Held In Khargone

Representative Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The Health Department is going to conduct a programme at the district level to mark World Sickle Cell Day in Khargone on June 19. The objective would be to prepare a report on sickle cell anaemia and conduct investigation for anaemia. Check-up camps would be set up in each development block of the district.

CMHO Daulat Singh Chauhan highlighted the importance of organising extensive investigation and awareness camps to educate people about sickle cell and gather information about affected individuals. The camp would provide counselling, confirmation tests and preventive measures for sickle cell. It also facilitates the issuance of disability certificates for sickle cell patients and mandated sickle cell screening for pregnant women.

CMHO Chauhan instructed employees to report patients examined during the camp through sickle cell app. The development blocks impacted by sickle cell in Khargone district included Jhirniya, Bhagwanpura, Shegaon, Bhikangaon, Khargone, Maheshwar, Barwah and Kasrawad. Out of the 52,298 individuals screened as of June 16, 2023 a total of 3,197 positive patients were identified in the district. The meeting led by collector Shivraj Singh Verma on Saturday was being implemented to ensure effective monitoring and management of sickle cell cases in the district.