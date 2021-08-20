Madhya Pradesh: SI suspended, two constables line-attached for misbehaving with BJP leader Malu

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The senior police officer suspended a sub-inspector and line-attached two constables for arguing with a senior BJP leader Govind Malu.

The suspension order came on the heals of the policemen misconduct with Malu at Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra on Friday.

Malu lodged a complaint to the police about the incident. Immediately after that the senior police officer suspended the sub inspector Madhav Singh Bhadoriya and two constables Samim and Ramlakhan were sent to DRP lines for arguing with BJP leader.

A police officer told Free Press that SP (east) took action against the policemen.

During Jan Ashirwad Yatra on Thursday, Scindia went to Jagganath School for seeing vaccination programme where Malu was stopped by some policemen. Police not only stopped Malu but also manhandled him. Someone shot a video of the incident which went viral on social media.

