Madhya Pradesh: Shrilaxmi Gaushala in Badnawar under political controversy, blame-game on amid officials

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Shrilaxmi Gaushala, a century-old gaushala here in Badnawar town of Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh once again stormed into limelight for wrong reasons and this time due to ongoing politics over the managing committee formed by the administration to look after the gaushala management.

Notably, cows here at Srilakshmi Gaushala are facing a challenging situation. There are about 500 cows in the gaushala which is about 100 years old. Their fodder, treatment and other arrangements are made by the trust with public cooperation.

Recently, this gaushala suddenly came into limelight when there was a discussion on social media about many serious problems prevailing over the years and there was a round of accusations and counter-accusations against each other.

Following this, the administration was forced to intervene in the matter and a committee was formed by sub-divisional officer Virendra Katare to deal with the irregularities prevailing in the Gaushala and improve the system.

But soon the political stakes got entangled there and within a few hours, one of the senior member Yashpal Singh Sisodia withdrew his name from the committee. On this, the administration had to amend its order thrice to add and remove new names.

On July 24, a five-member committee was constituted under the direction of tehsildar Ajmer Singh Gaur. Panel includes veterinarian Dr JS Bhuria, president of Gaumata Seva Sansthan Yashpal Singh Sisodia, president of Sahyog Seva Sansthan Manoj Somani, Gausevak and trustee Bherulal Pandya and former municipal council vice president Rajendra Singh Panwar.

Meanwhile, Sisodia resigned from the post of committee member. After this, on July 30, the SDM amended his own order and again formed a 9-member committee. This committee too got embroiled in controversies due to ignoring some people in this.

Then on August 2, again the orders of the new committee of 11 members were issued. Thus the committee was formed for the third time by the SDM in a week.

Due to this committee left in controversy and people also accused it of using political pressure and influence.

President of Gaumata Seva Sansthan, Yashpal Singh Sisodia says that there is lots of mud spreading in the Gaushala premises these days. In which cows are getting sick from roaming. The administration had claimed that the system would be improved soon, but only one or two dumpers asphalt have been put on the spot. There is also not enough arrangement for the cows to eat and this leads to death of cows due to hunger, Sisodia said.

He added that instead of politicizing the managing committee, it is necessary to entrust this important responsibility to the aware citizens who go to the Gaushala, who cooperate and serve selflessly. So that the cows can be saved from untimely death, he added.