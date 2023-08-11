Madhya Pradesh: SHRC Holds Public Hearing As Part Of ‘Aayog Aapke Dwar’ In Burhanpur

FPJ

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) held a public hearing at district panchayat office in Burhanpur on Thursday to redress pending as well as new cases. The initiative was organised under ‘Aayog Aapke Dwar Programme’ to maximise efforts to reach remote areas. Probe into violation of people’s rights across the district was also undertaken. Commission chairman Manohar Mamtani and member Rajeev Kumar Tandon altogether heard 16 cases.

Collector Bhavya Mittal, SP Devendra Patidar, additional collector Shankarlal Singade, ASP Antar Singh Kanesh, administrative and police officials, party/applicants, district officials of departments concerned (human rights violation) also attended the hearing. The main objective of the public hearing was to review human rights violations and to draw attention towards key systemic and policy-related issues.

Out of 16 cases heard during the hearing, 11 cases were resolved on the spot. Officials concerned were directed to investigate and submit report on the remaining five cases. Six new cases received during the public hearing were registered on the spot.

